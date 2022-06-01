More Headlines
It’s worth noting that today’s legal weed scene wouldn’t exist without the efforts of LGBTQ activists.
Police say they won’t march at San Francisco Pride if they can’t wear uniforms. Parade organizers say the uniforms could make people feel unsafe.
From protests and parades to the homes of early gay rights activists, the Southland has played a key role.
Maebe A. Girl is queer and pro-LGBTQ rights, but her platform doesn’t end there. She’s ready to take on ‘middle of the road’ Adam Schiff.
In California schools, teachers do and must say the word “gay” as well as lesbian and transgender in lessons about nonconforming expressions of gender.
Disney has sold rainbow merchandise since 2018. It’s now the “Pride Collection,” supporting the LGBTQ community
Glendale third-grade teacher showed gay pride videos. A year later, furious debate erupts
After an email exchange between a teacher and district curriculum advisor was posted online, the teacher said she received violent threats.
Hulu released a trailer for the rom-com ‘Fire Island,’ a queer adaptation of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ starring Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho.
The annual event, which began in 1970, will return to in-person festivities this year.
After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the LA Pride parade will be in person in summer 2022, organizers say.
June is Pride Month. Celebrate and learn about LGBTQ organizations and creatives through our list.