Jaden Smith teams up with Stance on pop-up focused on colorful fashion and social causes

Stance, the San Clemente-based brand known for its vibrant designs on socks, has opened a Los Angeles pop-up with musician-actor-entrepreneur Jaden Smith.

The 1,500-square-foot store, which opened in late August, will be up through the end of February and will carry Stance’s range of socks, T-shirts and underwear as well as Smith’s MSFTSrep streetwear collection.

“We’ve worked with Jaden for years in different capacities, and he’s part and parcel of L.A. culture,” Stance cofounder Jeff Kearl said. “We wanted to create something that would be the physical manifestation of that.”

The offerings will change every couple of weeks, Kearl said, and will extend beyond clothing and accessories; Smith’s other ventures, including his sustainable water brand, Just Water, and the food truck he started to provide free vegan food to the homeless also will be highlighted. At the location, visitors can donate to or volunteer for his I Love You food truck.

“Everything that Jaden does is fresh and inventive,” Kearl said. “We want people to walk in here and have a pleasant surprise.”

The brand’s playful socks, many with pop culture references, are a key part of the space as are art installations by local artists Mr. Cartoon and Estevan Oriol. Some of the MSFTSrep pieces are available here exclusively. Stance socks start at $10.

Stance X Jaden Smith, 170 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, stance.com, msftsrep.com

Chanel

The Chanel beauty boutique in the Pacific Palisades underwent a face-lift and reopened in mid-September. (Chanel)

A year after opening in the Pacific Palisades, the Chanel fragrance and beauty boutique has undergone a face-lift. The 550-square-foot boutique, the first exclusive stand-alone beauty and fragrance store for the French luxury brand in California, closed for two weeks while renovations were underway. The official unveiling in mid-September revealed an ambiance that “reflects the coastal L.A. lifestyle,” said Barbara Menarguez, general manager of Chanel Fragrance and Beauty, “while personalizing the experience for the vibrant local community of the Pacific Palisades.”

A makeup discovery table at the center of the boutique allows customers to test new products, while large lighting fixtures at one end make for easier and more accurate foundation-matching. Also new, clients can access a service to refill their beloved fragrances, including No. 5 Eau de Parfum, Coco Mademoiselle and Chance Eau Tendre. The store also sells a selection of Chanel eyewear.

Chanel, Palisades Village, 15263 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades, chanel.com

Allbirds

Casual shoe brand Allbirds opens its first Los Angeles location. (Allbirds)

Footwear brand Allbirds, known for its wool sneakers, opened its first retail space in Venice earlier this month. The 1,000-square-foot location joins other freestanding stores in London, Chicago, New York and Allbirds’ home city of San Francisco.

“We wanted to be in L.A. from the beginning,” said Travis Boyce, the brand’s head of global retail operations. “We waited for the right space to plant our first L.A. flag.” The shop makes a nod to its Venice neighborhood with a service bar built out of recycled skateboards.

Shoes are around $95, and there is a trio of lace colors exclusive to the new location: Grove Market Trolley Green, Sunset Orange and Gas House Blue. Also exclusive is a special-edition high-top sneaker, Tree Topper, available in a pastel midcentury color palette.

Boyce said although retail might be retrenching in certain areas, bricks-and-mortar spaces can only be successful if the customer experience is a good one. “Bad retail is dead,” he said. “If it’s not going to be a thoughtful experience, then retail isn’t going to survive. A store has to offer a better and elevated experience.”

Allbirds, 1335 Abbott Kinney Blvd., Venice, allbirds.com

“Louis Vuitton X”

Louis Vuitton's "Louis Vuitton X" exhibition in Beverly Hills will stay open through Nov. 10. (Josh Telles / Louis Vuitton)

Scheduled to close in mid-September, the immersive “Louis Vuitton X” exhibition in Beverly Hills now will run through Nov. 10. The acclaimed retrospective, which launched in late June, allows the public to take an up-close-and-personal look at some 180 items from the legacy French brand, ranging from vintage trunks to the monogram bags that Louis Vuitton created in collaboration with designers such as Karl Lagerfeld and Rei Kawakubo.

The opening of the exhibition also served as the launch for the new ArtyCapucines bags. (The original Capucine bag was named after the Parisian street on which Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854.) At the exhibition, visitors make their way through a series of 10 interconnecting rooms, each dedicated to a different aspect of the brand, from art on silk to Louis Vuitton on the red carpet. Hours for the free exhibition are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

“Louis Vuitton X” exhibition, 468 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, louisvuitton.com

Camila Morrone X Naked Cashmere

Model and actress Camila Morrone collaborated on a collection with Los Angeles brand Naked Cashmere. (Zoey Grossman)

Before the Camila Morrone X Naked Cashmere collaboration became available on Sept. 5, more than 500 pieces were sold in preorder.

“I love when things happen organically,” said Leslie Gifford, president and creative director of Santa Monica-based Naked Cashmere. “Our brand is known for quality and luxury, and we’ve brought in the beautiful aesthetic of this 22-year-old.”

Morrone, an actress and model currently romantically linked to actor Leonardo DiCaprio, first modeled at 17 for Gifford’s other company, 360 Cashmere. A few years later, when Gifford saw Morrone on social media wearing Naked Cashmere, she reached out, and a conversation grew around Morrone collaborating on a collection for the brand.

The result is 15 pieces of sustainably produced, fair-trade Mongolian cashmere pieces in a neutral palette — black, chestnut, smoke and chalk. Silhouettes range from sexy bralettes and tank tops to ribbed sweater dresses and elegant duster coats.

“Camila’s involvement was from beginning to end,” Gifford said. “It’s basically what she loves to wear. There are some pieces that are younger and fashion-forward, and others that anyone can wear. They are sexy but don’t show too much.”

The collection ranges in price from $85 to $595.

Camila Morrone X Naked Cashmere, nakedcashmere.com

Net-a-Porter

Four new fashion labels have joined an exclusive group of emerging global brands with Net-a-Porter’s Vanguard offering. (Net-a-Porter)

Earlier this month, luxury e-commerce site Net-a-Porter unveiled pieces from four new global designers, joining a selection of others under its Vanguard initiative, which gives talented designers a platform on the women’s e-tail site.

All the brands that are part of Vanguard have been scouted on Instagram. The new ones added for fall were Le 17 September from Korea; Bite Studios, which is based in Stockholm and London; Barcelona brand the Sant; and Italian-Turkish label Naturae Sacra. Available items include the Furoshiki, a leather tote bag from the Sant inspired by a traditional Japanese gift-wrapping method ($425), and Bite Studios’ organic silk wide-legged pant ($610).

Net-a-Porter, net-a-porter.com

Tower 28

New Los Angeles clean-beauty brand Tower 28, maker of these lip jellies, earlier this month made its debut on sephora.com after selling out at Credo beauty boutiques. (ShineOn)

New Los Angeles clean-beauty brand Tower 28 bowed earlier this month on sephora.com, a couple of months after selling out at Credo beauty stores around the country.

“We had this big lofty goal of wanting to make clean beauty a little more fun, accessible and relatable,” said Amy Liu, who founded the brand four months ago, after having worked in the beauty business for 15 years and struggling with eczema.

“While there are a lot of clean-beauty products out there, not many were for sensitive skin — and contained ingredients like essential oils, botanicals and natural fragrances that could be sensitizing,” she said. “For Tower 28, we used guidelines from the National Eczema Assn.”

Products in the brand, which is named after a Santa Monica lifeguard tower, include its best-selling SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray, made from electrolyzed water, sodium chloride and hypochlorous acid — the latter naturally occurs in the body to help guard against pathogens. There are also lip jellies, made with apricot kernel oil, rosemary leaf and sunflower extract, and the BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm for cheeks and lips. All current products are priced at $30 or less.

Tower 28, tower28beauty.com , sephora.com, credobeauty.com

Grayson

New Los Angeles brand Grayson offers a single button-up shirt silhouette in numerous colors and patterns. (Grayson)

Audrey McLoghlin knew firsthand how hard it was to find the perfect button-up shirt. “I joke that women’s button-up shirts are made by men,” McLoghlin said. “If I had a dollar for every time I heard a woman say she can’t wear a button-up …”

McLoghlin, whose background is in engineering, developed her brand Grayson to make “one ridiculously perfect button-up that everyone can wear.” She just launched her first offering for fall: a single silhouette in fabrics such as cotton, feathered flannel and tumbled linen. New colors and prints will roll out through the season but will hew toward solids, stripes and plaids and playful patterns — think butterflies and hearts. McLoghlin said she based the fit — the shirts come in five sizes — on the bodies of 30 women in an expansive range of shapes.

“The secret sauce is in how the buttons are placed and how the shirt frames your face,” said McLoghlin, who also founded the Los Angeles-based women’s fashion brand Frank & Eileen. “We wanted to create an open neckline with a collar but not have it be too masculine. The silhouette is versatile enough that you can wear it with any kind of jean or pant, do a French tuck or tie up the front.”

Shirt from the Grayson label range from $128 to $148.

Grayson, grayson.com