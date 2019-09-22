‘Queer Eye’ stars bring designer looks and arresting style to the Emmys

After “Queer Eye” won for outstanding structured reality program at the Sept. 14 Creative Arts Emmys for a second year in a row, most of the show’s cast arrived at Sunday’s 71st Primetime Emmy Awards like big fashion winners.

Reflecting the black-and-white trend that emerged as one of the dominant motifs on the purple carpet, Karamo Brown wore Versace from head to toe. His crisp white shirt contrasted the skinny black tie and cropped black pants that tapered down to his black boots. The Versace clutch didn’t prevent him from playing with the sheer black panels of his cape from Kaftan Studio.

Brown, who worked with stylist Lisa Marie Cameron, said in an email on Saturday that their aesthetic intention was “a modern take on a tuxedo that executed drama [with] details that are unique and conversational.”

Bobby Berk, left, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown of "Queer Eye" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. Absent was show cast member Jonathan Van Ness. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

As for the rest of the Fab Five on the Netflix show, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski traded his kitchen towel for a Ralph Lauren Purple Label made-to-measure peak lapel double-breasted cream dinner jacket and tuxedo pants.

Tan France paid homage to his South Asian heritage in a modern interpretation of a traditional kurta with a dramatic gold necklace. He accented his golden ensemble with more 18-karat gold jewelry, specifically a fluted chain bracelet and rings from David Yurman.

Bobby Berk, who often comes across as the most subdued of the bunch, walked on the wild side with a cropped shawl-collar Amiri tuxedo jacket unbuttoned to reveal a sheer crew-neck top. It seemed that he caught the verve to go sheer from Jonathan Van Ness, who wore a see-through turtleneck top under a white suit at last year’s Emmys ceremony.

Van Ness was notably missing from Sunday’s red carpet. Over the weekend, reports broke that his new memoir, “Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love,” to be released Sept. 24, reveals how he’s living with HIV after overcoming drug addiction and childhood sexual abuse.