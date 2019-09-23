Emmys: Fashion hits and misses on the purple carpet

The 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday was filled with its share of onstage surprises. (After all, didn’t you think “Schitt’s Creek was going to walk away with something after all of the fanfare and media attention?) However, the action — the sartorial action, that is — got started early on the purple carpet as stars — such as Catherine O’Hara in a custom black-and-white color-blocked column gown by Greta Constantine; Zendaya in a green (perhaps) Poison Ivy-inspired Vera Wang gown; and Amy Adams in a sheer Fendi Couture gown — made their way through the crowd to the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Each woman above made it on to our Emmys fashion hits-and-misses list, and yes, we considered the major trends of the evening — bold color combinations and bare shoulders — in making our selections. You’ll have to visit our photo gallery below to see more. You might agree. Or maybe you’ll disagree. No matter what, it’s all in good fun. After all, who’s complaining about wearing something designer and being the belle (or beau) of the ball? That certainly doesn’t appear to be the case with anyone in these photos.