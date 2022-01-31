Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print Inspirations for the special day Read more Serves 2: Recipes perfect for Valentine’s Day Gift your loved ones memories they won’t forget with these 17 California experiences 22 of the most romantic L.A. dates of all time. Prepare to feel nostalgic Op-Ed: How was St. Valentine’s Day transformed from a sacred event into an amorous one? How to bring calm and serenity to a strained relationship Two sexperts tell us: Which Valentine’s Day rituals actually work? The 25 coziest gifts to give 7 safety tips to remember for online dating 6 pro tips for giving an at-home massage to your special someone Oh Joy! D.I.Y. blogger Joy Cho shows you how to make mini heart pillows for your Valentine