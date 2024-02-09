L.A. Times News Quiz this week: Taylor Swift, SoFi Stadium and soggy weather

Welcome to Week 4 of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz! In case you’re just joining our fun little quiz for the first time, here’s how it works.

As your in-house quizmaster, I’ll serve up 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions each Friday that test your knowledge about stories that appeared in the pages (both web and print) of The Times over the previous seven days. All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer the questions correctly.

This week’s topics include a Pixar-themed (or is it -branded?) hotel in Anaheim, the reason for a recent Tesla recall, something Taylor Swift said at the Grammys and an international sporting event that’s going to be played Stateside for the first time since 1994.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Advertisement

Did you answer all of this week’s questions correctly? Then try your hand (or at least your clicking finger) on the previous News Quiz, which covered Times stories published from Jan. 26 through Feb. 1, 2024.