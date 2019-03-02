Week long Oakland teachers' strike ends with tentative agreement

A weeklong teachers’ strike in Oakland ended Friday with a tentative agreement on a new contract, the teachers union and school district announced.
“This is a historic no-concessions contract with a win in every major proposal we made. We are now leaps and bounds closer to the schools that Oakland students deserve,” the teachers union, the Oakland Education Assn., tweeted Friday.
The Oakland Unified School District said that teachers will receive an 11% salary increase plus a one-time 3% bonus. The district also agreed to reduce class sizes.
“The contract will help ensure more teachers stay in Oakland and that more come to teach in our classrooms and support our students,” Oakland Supt. Kyla Johnson-Trammell said in a statement.
The cost of living in Oakland is among the highest in the country. But a beginning K-12 teacher in the Oakland Unified district makes $46,570, according to district figures. The maximum teacher’s salary is $83,724.
Times staff writer Matthew Ormseth contributed to this report.