Man who rammed patrol car is shot by police in Rialto, police say

A 53-year-old man was shot by police after authorities said he rammed a patrol car into a home in Rialto early Monday.
Rialto police responded to the 1700 block of North Sycamore Avenue about 1:40 a.m. after they received a 911 call reporting a disturbance, Lt. Paul Stella said.
When officers arrived, a man in a truck rammed a patrol car several times, sending the vehicle into a home, Stella said. The crash damaged a gas line in the home and caused a leak, but no residents were injured.
At least one officer fired shots at the man. Video from the scene shows bullet holes in the front windshield of the truck.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Stella said.
His name has not been released.