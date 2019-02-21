Amid #MeToo movement, West Hollywood residents want mayor to resign

“Lately, I have been exhausted, and I have been embarrassed,” Tai Sunnanon, a West Hollywood resident, told the council. “I have to defend this city with relatives and friends who live out of state because we have not sought the proper due justice to two black men who have died in our neighborhoods. I am also exhausted and embarrassed by a mayor who uses gay and sexual liberation as a front with undue and unnecessary behavior that is really unbecoming of this city.”