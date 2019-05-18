Advertisement
Tribal cooking

May 18, 2019 | 7:00 AM

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:

Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino as they gather ingredients in the Berkeley Hills for their upcoming dinner on May 4 at Cafe Ohlone. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

OHLONE RISING

John Birdsall considers the cooking of First Californians, the Ohlone tribe of the Central Coast.

Keanu Reeves' star in Hollywood. (Nina Prommer / EPA-EFE/REX)

BATTLE OF THE REVIEW STARS

Bill Addison (pro) and Patricia Escárcega (con) go head-to-head on the subject of the restaurant star review.

Crispy octopus, clockwise from top center, avocado hummus, roasted chicken, Nashville hot shrimp and tempura-fried squash blossoms at Yours Truly in Venice. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

ON AVOCADO HUMMUS

Patricia sits down at Yours Truly, the newish “modern California” restaurant in Venice.

Inn Ann sushi chef Mori Onodera is an accomplished ceramist; his sushi is pretty accomplished too. (Oriana Koren / For The Times)

AN ODE TO OMAKASE

Bill Addison hangs out at the sushi bar at Inn Ann, the Japanese omakase restaurant hidden within the Hollywood & Highland complex.

Chicken kebab with dried lime and mint from Najmieh Batmanglij's “Cooking in Iran: Regional Recipes & Kitchen Secrets.” (Mage Publishers)

THE LIMEY

Amy Scattergood talks to cookbook author Najmieh Batmanglij about dried limes, a Persian kitchen staple that will transform your cooking.

