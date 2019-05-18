Tribal cooking

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:
OHLONE RISING
John Birdsall considers the cooking of First Californians, the Ohlone tribe of the Central Coast.
BATTLE OF THE REVIEW STARS
Bill Addison (pro) and Patricia Escárcega (con) go head-to-head on the subject of the restaurant star review.
ON AVOCADO HUMMUS
Patricia sits down at Yours Truly, the newish “modern California” restaurant in Venice.
AN ODE TO OMAKASE
Bill Addison hangs out at the sushi bar at Inn Ann, the Japanese omakase restaurant hidden within the Hollywood & Highland complex.
THE LIMEY
Amy Scattergood talks to cookbook author Najmieh Batmanglij about dried limes, a Persian kitchen staple that will transform your cooking.
