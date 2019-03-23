Advertisement
How to burn cheesecake

Mar 23, 2019 | 7:00 AM

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:

Freshly baked Basque cheesecake made by chef Dave Beran of Dialogue restaurant in Santa Monica. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

BURNT CHEESECAKE

Genevieve Ko explores the joy of burnt Basque cheesecake with Dialogue chef Dave Beran, and yes, there’s a recipe.

The classic hummus at Hasiba, a hummusiya and pita restaurant in Los Angeles' Pico-Robertson neighborhood. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

A PICO HUMMUSIYA

Patricia Escárcega reviews Hasiba, the hummusiya (great word, that) on Pico from the Lodge Bread Co. folks.

Kale, avocado and grapefruit salad from Alta Adams. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

CALIFORNIA SOUL FOOD

Bill Addison pulls up a chair at Alta Adams, chef Keith Corbin’s West Adams soul food restaurant.

Sara Lezama operates her organic bakery Rye Goods out of a converted garage. (Rye Goods)

A GARAGE FULL OF RYE

Amy Scattergood heads to Orange County to find an artisanal bakery in a converted Tustin garage.

A bowl of menudo at Mr. Menudo. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

IN PRAISE OF MENUDO

Hadley Tomicki checks out Mr. Menudo Oficial, a pop-up menudo stand in Compton.

