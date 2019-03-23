How to burn cheesecake

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:
BURNT CHEESECAKE
Genevieve Ko explores the joy of burnt Basque cheesecake with Dialogue chef Dave Beran, and yes, there’s a recipe.
A PICO HUMMUSIYA
Patricia Escárcega reviews Hasiba, the hummusiya (great word, that) on Pico from the Lodge Bread Co. folks.
CALIFORNIA SOUL FOOD
Bill Addison pulls up a chair at Alta Adams, chef Keith Corbin’s West Adams soul food restaurant.
A GARAGE FULL OF RYE
Amy Scattergood heads to Orange County to find an artisanal bakery in a converted Tustin garage.
IN PRAISE OF MENUDO
Hadley Tomicki checks out Mr. Menudo Oficial, a pop-up menudo stand in Compton.
