Essential California: Dire warnings on climate change from the federal government

Colorism in the Trump years: Since the 2016 election, with a rise in hate crimes and the emergence of bigotry in public spaces, including many incidents that involve anti-immigrant motivations, a closer proximity to whiteness can provide yet another benefit. “People who can pass [as white] are less likely to be called names on the street or at sporting events and that kind of thing, which can make it easier to turn a blind eye to or to minimize when you’re not facing it as directly,” one expert said. Los Angeles Times