Essential California: Gov. Gavin Newsom starts with an ambitious agenda

“Honestly, we started writing this story because our editor lost a file. Jack Leonard had always bemoaned the carnage caused by illegal street racing in L.A. and wanted us to do a project on the lives and families hurt by it. We were supposed to base this project on the contents of a mythical folder of such information, which he claimed to have compiled (but could never produce). Undeterred by our editor's disorganization, Nicole and I tried to get a victim list and data from local police agencies, and found no such data existed. So we started creating our own, and spent the better part of a year poring through coroner's reports, news accounts and spreadsheets hoping to find out what made the scene tick and why it was so dangerous. By the end of it, we'd been involved in a California Highway Patrol pursuit, cursed out by popular racing accounts on YouTube and offered pupusa out of the back of a truck at 2 a.m. in Compton while someone performed a burnout nearby.”