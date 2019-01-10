Essential California: The legal technicality that delayed the LAUSD strike

Gov. Gavin Newsom will set the tone and tenor for his first year in office by sending lawmakers on Thursday a lengthy blueprint for California government spending — one where dozens of high-profile campaign promises will hinge on whether he sees boom or bust times on the state’s economic horizon. State officials use that prediction to calculate expected tax revenues. It is also a key component in gauging the size of what’s believed to be a substantial windfall — as much as $15 billion in unexpected, discretionary revenues through next summer. Newsom piqued the curiosity of state Capitol watchers on Tuesday when he described a soon-to-be-revealed decision he made in preparing his first budget as governor. Los Angeles Times