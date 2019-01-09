Podcast: Previewing the Cowboys-Rams, Chargers-Patriots NFL playoff games

In the latest edition of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, writers Gary Klein and Jeff Miller bring us up to date on the Rams and Chargers as Los Angeles’ two NFL teams prepare for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Klein discusses the Rams, including the status of star running back Todd Gurley, a preview of their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys and a look at how the team will perform after last year’s playoff disaster and a first-round bye this year.
“It will be interesting to see if the Rams can avoid what happened last year, when they came out in their first playoff game, they came out flat after resting their starters in the final game, which was essentially a bye week for them, and they didn’t perform well against the Atlanta Falcons,” Klein says. “So now they’ve got another shot, another chance to prove they’re ready to take the next step.”
Jeff Miller talks about the Chargers and their chances on the road against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
“They don’t care where they play. They seem to relish playing on the road, they seem to enjoy it,” said Miller, who also discusses such topics as what it’s like interviewing Patriots coach Bill Belichick and what Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is like in person.
