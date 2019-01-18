Essential California: Will the L.A. teachers’ strike have a winner?

In political terms, the L.A. teachers strike appears to be creating winners and losers. Mayor Eric Garcetti is up; L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner is down. But anything could change in this high-stakes event. So as the L.A. teachers’ strike enters its fifth day, optics and politics are working against Beutner, who has been trying at every opportunity to make the case that the union refused to negotiate seriously during the first L.A. teachers’ strike in 30 years. The teachers in the rain have been passionate, articulate and persuasive. They’ve told personal stories to make cases that many find hard to argue with: that too many students shouldn’t be crowded into classes, that schools should have nurses on hand every day. Inside campuses, meanwhile, skeleton crews of supervisors, subs and remaining workers have herded students into large spaces, showed movies and plugged students into online coursework. Los Angeles Times