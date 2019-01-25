Essential California: PG&E is cleared in Tubbs fire, but more problems loom

“Moved to La Cañada in 1950 from a little town in the East Bay called Orinda. At 13, I thought L.A. was a wonderland. My friends and I hung out at Oak Grove Park, just down the hill from St. Francis School. Across the vast and empty Arroyo was this weird conglomeration of buildings we knew only as JPL. We didn't know what they did over there except that it was very creepy and very secret. My old house — which sat on what used to be the old Flintridge Country Club golf course — is no longer there since they paved paradise for the ‘new’ freeway through La Cañada. It was a great time to be a kid.”