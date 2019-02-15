Essential California: L.A. sheriff plans new limits on ICE

“The Hat at the corner of Garfield Avenue and Valley Boulevard in Alhambra has seemingly been there forever. In the early 1950s my mother worked for Dr. Hofgarden at his clinic a few blocks away. When time was short she would stop at the Hat and pick us up pastrami dips for dinner. When I got to drive I made a regular trip to the Hat for my “fix.” Eventually the Army called and I left California on a life journey that took me around the world a couple of times and dropped me off near the end in Arkansas. Every time I returned for a family visit a Hat pastrami dip was always on the agenda (as was a stop at long-gone Angie’s Burritos farther out on Valley in San Gabriel). Over the years I have eaten pastrami at sandwich shops and delis across the country searching unsuccessfully for something similar without success. Recalling the Hat and typing this out has awakened that old craving and there is only one way to put it to rest. Is a man crazy for making a 4,000-mile round trip for a sandwich? It all depends on the sandwich, I guess.”