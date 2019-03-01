Essential California: Go behind the scenes of our series on kids coping with trauma

“I will forever remember dancing with my dad. Ever since I was big enough to hold onto his hands and stand on his toes he danced with me. I loved the summers in San Diego in the ’60s. The Parks and Recreation opened the cafeteria for the children in our school district to play, check out sports equipment, and provide someone to overlook the playtime. We played volleyball, hopscotch, baseball (my sister, being catcher, got a bat swung at her as the runner headed for first base; she also got a broken nose, it still bends to her left when you look at her). I, being the oldest and supposed to be looking out for her, caught hell when we got home; the rec person gave her ice for her nose and sent us home to our parents. I guess the bleeding stopped, so we never went to the hospital and it was never set. We would bring our 45s to the cafeteria on Fridays and play our favorite tunes, we would sock hop to the music for the entire afternoon. My favorite was Elvis’ “Blue Suede Shoes.” For some reason my mom hated it and I couldn't play it at home.”