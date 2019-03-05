Essential California: Can San Francisco’s famed leather district be saved?

“When I grew up in Southern California in the early ’70s, there was always a park nearby. I was the youngest of seven kids, with five brothers and one sister. My friends and I, if we were not playing sports at Bolivar Park in Lakewood, we were playing at the local school in the summertime. Back then, free daycare for my parents was stepping across the street on Bomberry to Madison Elementary School in Long Beach Unified. We could play kickball all day, but, best of all, baseball with the boys. I was the only girl to play. One day with a fellow peer named Craig Grebeck, we on our way to a game altogether in the back of a jeep. That day I will never forget; we shared what we planned to do one day. Craig proclaimed, ‘I want to hit a home run against Nolan Ryan.’ I am jealous to say he not only played with the White Sox with Carlton Fisk & Bo, he later became the only man to hit his first home run and grand slam against the great pitcher.”