Essential California: Strangers' kindness to pigs awaiting slaughter at Farmer John

“I’m an L.A. native, born in Pasadena and raised in the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys. But it wasn’t until my parents took us kids to San Francisco for the first time that I knew my soul belonged in the Bay Area. I was initially unimpressed driving in through the outlying industrial neighborhoods, but my mom promised, ‘Wait until we reach the city.’ The breathtaking scenery at every turn, the hills and the exotic food and wares at the Marina made for love at first sight. Even more memorable for my 8-year-old self, an aspiring actress even then, was a visit to Haight-Ashbury, where we were offered free theater tickets — on the street! Then and there, I vowed to return to live in SF as soon as I was old enough — and I did, moving there twice over the years and performing Shakespeare in Golden Gate Park. I’m back in L.A. now, but I know my true home is in San Francisco, where I, like so many others, left my heart.”