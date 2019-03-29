Essential California: On charter school reform, what will break the gridlock?

California is home to about 1 out of 5 charter schools in the United States, but when it comes to overseeing them, experts say it’s far from a national model. The state relies largely on local school districts to authorize and watch over charters, and their performance in that role has varied widely. Since the Charter Schools Act of 1992 was passed more than a quarter of a century ago, a political standoff in Sacramento has made it almost impossible to repair even the parts of the charter law that no one disputes are broken. With the arrival of Gov. Gavin Newsom, there are signs that the gridlock is ending. Los Angeles Times