Essential California: Chasing danger

It's Thursday, April 4
TOP STORIES
As many modern police agencies move away from high-speed chases, placing tight restrictions on when their officers can pursue suspects, the Border Patrol allows its agents wide latitude to use them to catch people trying to enter the country illegally, a practice that often ends in gruesome injuries and, sometimes, death, a ProPublica and Los Angeles Times investigation has found. At speeds deemed by experts to be wildly unsafe, agents box in moving vehicles, puncture tires and employ tactics intended to spin cars off the road. Los Angeles Times
The Nielsen paradox
Fifteen months into her tenure as head of the government’s third-largest department, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen embodies a paradox: She has succeeded in holding onto her job, defying numerous reports that President Trump had decided to fire her, but has done so by becoming the public face of controversial policies that haven’t worked as planned — and in some cases have backfired. Despite being publicly berated and rejected by Trump, the 46-year-old Nielsen, soon to be one of only four female Cabinet members, is one of its longest-serving members. And one of its most embattled. Los Angeles Times
New alert systems proposed
In Mendocino County, emergency staffers waited for a supervisor to show up before they warned residents of a growing fire siege in 2017. In Santa Barbara County, officials hesitated to issue blanket evacuation orders before mudslides ripped through Montecito in 2018 because they worried they might trigger a panic. And in Butte County in November, whole neighborhoods in Paradise were never told to evacuate as the Camp fire swept toward town. In each case, local emergency preparedness agencies failed to adequately warn communities that death was approaching. Now, for the first time, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has proposed a standard set of emergency alert protocols for counties throughout the state. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Another fired deputy returns: L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has reinstated a second deputy fired for misconduct. The Sheriff’s Department had fired the deputy, Michael Courtial, last June, concluding he used unreasonable force and failed to use de-escalation techniques in the 2016 incident in Lancaster. Now, Courtial has been newly granted a badge and gun. Los Angeles Times
Looking at the loose ends: Unanswered questions remain in the killing of Nipsey Hussle. Los Angeles Times
Plus: This interactive explores how Hussle saw Slauson Avenue. Los Angeles Times
Live from Boston: The popping flashbulbs, scrum of reporters and gawking onlookers that greeted actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin on Wednesday had the makings of a red carpet appearance. But the path that police and Homeland Security agents cleared for the women led not to an awards show, but the federal courthouse in Boston, where they and other parents charged in the college admissions scandal appeared before a judge. Los Angeles Times
Ouch: “What’s life like as a student at USC? Depends on the size of the bank account.” New York Times
A call to action: USC has investigated its recent scandals. Now it should release the results, our Editorial Board says. Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
A crash on the other side of the border: Seven young men and women from a Guatemalan village were among the dead as a smuggling vehicle packed with U.S.-bound migrants crashed in southern Mexico. Los Angeles Times
Rumblings from D.C.: “Even as President Donald Trump threatens to shut down the southern border, his administration is quietly working on a plan to expand some forms of legal immigration into the U.S.” Politico
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Beyond the tampon tax: How far will California go to end “menstrual inequity”? CalMatters
Getting organized: Staff scientists at the University of California set to form a first-of-its-kind union exclusively for academic researchers who are not faculty, postdocs, or graduate students. STAT News
CRIME AND COURTS
Scary: The Seattle man accused of trying to run over two Jewish men outside a Los Angeles synagogue last year in what prosecutors allege was a hate-fueled attack had previously researched a New York City terror act in which a vehicle was used to kill pedestrians, a detective testified in court Wednesday. Los Angeles Times
Charged: The father of a missing 8-year-old Corona boy who has been charged with murder in the child’s death purchased bolt cutters, four gallons of muriatic acid, a 32-gallon trash can and several bottles of drain opener around the time his son was last seen in early March. Los Angeles Times
Ghost Ship trial begins: “More than two years after a fire roared through an East Oakland warehouse, killing 36 people, the trial for two men blamed for their deaths began Tuesday, with attorneys arguing over motions, including not allowing the defense to use words such as ‘scapegoat’ or ‘cover-up,’ and excluding Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf from testifying.” East Bay Times
Free fallin’: Management of Tom Petty’s estate is getting ugly as his widow and the late rocker’s daughters slug it out in probate court over who will be in charge of key decisions. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Hollywood brawl: Writers and agents give their brutally honest take on the fight over fees and conflicts. Los Angeles Times
Plus: As Hollywood writers declare war, who will blink first? The Hollywood Reporter
Noise filter: Fox News Chief Executive Suzanne Scott keeps her focus on winning. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Go deep on Rupert Murdoch’s empire. New York Times Magazine
Moving west: HBO will relocate its West Coast home to Culver City’s Ivy Station development. Los Angeles Times
RIP: Architect Francois Perrin has died at 50. The imaginative curator defied architectural boundaries and united L.A.’s design community. Curbed LA
Who’s watching? “YouTube executives ignored warnings, letting toxic videos run rampant.” Bloomberg
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Margot Smith:
“Every Easter, my mom and I would travel from L.A. to Kerman (just north of Fresno) to enjoy dinner with family. We would travel over the Tehachapis on the narrow, winding Grapevine road in our 1934 Plymouth, to arrive at the glorious scene of the San Joaquin Valley in full bloom. Golden poppies and purple lupine as far as the eyes could see. A breathtaking sight. Never to be forgotten.”