Essential California: Chasing danger

Fifteen months into her tenure as head of the government’s third-largest department, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen embodies a paradox: She has succeeded in holding onto her job, defying numerous reports that President Trump had decided to fire her, but has done so by becoming the public face of controversial policies that haven’t worked as planned — and in some cases have backfired. Despite being publicly berated and rejected by Trump, the 46-year-old Nielsen, soon to be one of only four female Cabinet members, is one of its longest-serving members. And one of its most embattled. Los Angeles Times