Essential California: The biggest challenges facing workers in the state

The standard across retail, fast-food and other low-wage jobs has became what they call “just-in-time” scheduling. This has been enabled by software, which tells employers they don’t need so many workers, so they are scheduling workers sometimes just the day before. Even if it’s a week before that they’re telling people what their schedule is, it’s very hard for people to organize child care, get a second job or go to school because they never know if they’re going to be scheduled early in the morning or late at night, or how many hours they’re going to have to work. This is a really huge issue across the country for low-wage workers. Low-wage workers are not just affected by the fact that they’re not paid enough per hour, they're also affected by these working conditions that make it hard for them to advance.