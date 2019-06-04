Essential California: Who bought the Bakersfield Californian?

“It was June 1971 when I came across the Nevada border into California, having driven across the country from New York City with all my worldly possessions in a VW bug to start graduate school. As I reached the Sierra foothills, I was disappointed to see the hills covered in tan coloring, and not the vibrant green that I had expected. But then the memory of the description of California from the Chinese immigrants, ‘Gold Mountain,’ came into my mind. I realized then that indeed, I had entered the promised land.”