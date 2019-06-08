Essential California week in review: A surge in L.A. County’s homeless numbers

Yes, the legendary McCabe’s Guitar Shop sells stringed instruments. Yes, they also do rentals and repairs. And yes, you can catch a heck of a show in the back room. But the sum total of its parts amounts to far more than a music store and a concert venue. McCabe’s is an institution and a way of life. It’s a folk music center of gravity. Aspiring instrumentalists, wandering troubadours and some of the biggest names in rock ’n’ roll have all made their way through its doors.