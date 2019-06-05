Essential California: Why L.A.'s homeless population continues to climb

Mayor Eric Garcetti declared a shelter crisis and created the “A Bridge Home” program, with the goal of placing at least one temporary shelter in each City Council district. So far, though, just three shelters have opened across the city, while others have been slowed by construction delays and political opposition. Similarly, many council members have been slow to follow through on their promise to build at least 222 units of supportive housing in each district by July 1, 2020. While some have exceeded the goal, others, including a district in the San Fernando Valley formerly represented by Councilman Mitchell Englander, have committed to building little to no units at this point.