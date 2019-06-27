Essential California: Needles wants to be a ‘sanctuary city’ for the 2nd Amendment

“In 1964, we moved to Berkeley from Nebraska for work. My dad’s college roommate in Boulder was from Tiburon, and he used to take us camping in Marin County to hunt abalone. We kids would spend the day tide-pooling, watching sea anemones’ tentacles change and little octopuses shoot ink, then eating abalone steak fried in the campfire on the bluffs. I still have some of those beautiful abalone shells. He introduced us to peace and freedom marches, where we listened to Pete Seeger and Joan Baez. We weren’t in Nebraska anymore!”