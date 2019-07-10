Essential California: The larger-than-life legend of L.A. street racer Big Willie Robinson

I think it’s important to point out that even though these days the world can feel like a dark and divided place, in the wake of the Watts riots, L.A. was deeply damaged and even more troubled. The riots exposed the depths of L.A.’s problems when it came to race. You had a city that was largely segregated, with African Americans mostly living in South Los Angeles. The LAPD was considered by many to be a brutal and racist force, and for some that had been exposed by the riots. I think you had city leaders who were looking inward to try to see how they could improve things, while also examining the mistakes that were made that led to the riots.