Essential California Week in Review: Secret society of tattooed sheriff’s deputies?

“Ordering the Jazz burger at Jitlada, a Southern Thai restaurant in Thai Town, is like betting on black in roulette. It’s an off-menu item named after and created by owner Jazz Singsanong, so you’ll need to ask for it, and the kitchen will need to feel like making it. The beef patty is a minefield of chiles. The larger ones you can mercifully see — the red and green fire bombs protrude from the ground beef, giving you some time to mentally prepare for the heat. But the smaller ones can be lethal. Two bites in and you’re hit with the tail end of a Thai chile that will cause sweat to trickle down your now-tingling forehead. The burger is slightly different every time, but you can count on no bun and a stack of crisp iceberg lettuce, red onion, sliced tomato and a zigzag of mustard. If Singsanong is there, she’ll probably add extra chopped chiles and her special ‘spicy sauce’ on top. She will tell you her goal is to have you saying ‘Oh, my God’ after each bite.”