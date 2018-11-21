Today: Could This Border Mission Cross a Line?

When President Trump ordered thousands of U.S. troops to the southern border before the election, critics decried it as a political stunt. Now, there are deeper questions about the mission, as the president plans to give the troops authority to use force to help protect Border Patrol officers. Trump’s order could be challenged in court, in light of a federal law called the Posse Comitatus Act, which is intended to limit the use of military personnel in law enforcement duties within the United States. There is also the risk that a confrontation with unarmed migrants could escalate into deadly violence.