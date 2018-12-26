Today: A Christmas Eve Tragedy

It was a heartbreaking event on Christmas Eve: Shortly before midnight Monday, an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy died in the custody of American immigration authorities after being treated for a cold, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It was also the second death in less than three weeks of a child in detention under the Trump administration’s border policies. Border officials say an “independent and thorough review” will take place, but critics want Congress to investigate the Department of Homeland Security when Democrats take over the House of Representatives next week. Meanwhile, on the larger immigration front, President Trump said he intends to continue the shutdown of the federal government until he is assured of his desired funding for a border wall.