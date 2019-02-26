Today: Michael Cohen in the Hot Seat

With nearly 1 in 5 Democratic senators now eyeing the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is looking to make life a little more difficult for President Trump’s 2020 challengers. On Monday, McConnell — the top Republican in the GOP-controlled Senate — forced a vote on an antiabortion bill that has no hope for passage. Trump quickly seized on the vote, accusing Democrats of supporting “executing babies AFTER birth.” McConnell is also expecting to push forward with votes on the sweeping climate change plan called the Green New Deal and “Medicare for all,” in a ploy designed to draw out divisions between progressives and moderates. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives is expected to vote today on a resolution ending the state of emergency Trump declared to speed construction of his “big, beautiful wall” on the U.S.-Mexico border. A bipartisan group of 58 former senior national security officials has said “there is no factual basis” for Trump’s emergency declaration. But the big question again is what will happen in the Senate.