Today: Washington's Suspicious Minds

Winner and victim. That’s how President Trump is portraying himself after the conclusion of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation and Atty. Gen. William Barr’s summary stating Mueller did not establish a conspiracy between Russia and Trump or his campaign. Trump and his GOP allies are now looking to turn the tables, calling for investigations into what they claim was political bias behind Mueller’s probe. After months of calling the inquiry a “witch hunt,” Trump said Mueller acted “honorably,” then accused unnamed people involved in the probe of being “evil” and said they should now be “looked at.” Democrats, meanwhile, still want to investigate whether Trump obstructed justice — a question left explicitly unanswered by Mueller — without appearing overly focused on impeachment. As for Russia’s reaction? Gleeful, even though the investigation led to charges against 25 Russians.