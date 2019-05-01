Today: Mueller’s Complaint

Democrats were already planning on grilling Atty. Gen. William Barr at a hearing before the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee today over his handling of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on the Russia investigation. Now, they have a fresh line of inquiry, after a Justice Department official said Mueller complained to Barr that the attorney general’s initial letter to Congress about the investigation did not “fully capture the context, nature and substance of this office’s work and conclusions” and sowed “public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation.” The special counsel’s protest was filed in a letter to Barr on March 27 and was followed up with a phone call. In Barr’s prepared remarks to the Senate committee today, he states that “it is vitally important for the Department of Justice to stand apart from the political process.”