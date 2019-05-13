Today: 'Credible Fear' and Loathing

Homeland Security officials are making it tougher for people seeking asylum to get over the first hurdle in the lengthy process, giving new power to Border Patrol agents and taking some discretion away from trained asylum officers, according to internal memos obtained by The Times. The changes involve the initial interviews that asylum seekers go through to determine whether they have what U.S. law defines as a “credible fear” of being persecuted in their home country. Meanwhile, Jared Kushner’s plan to reform the immigration system by increasing money for border security and giving more visas for certain foreign workers while reducing family reunification has given Trump supporters and critics alike something to loathe. The plan from the president’s son-in-law could be doomed before it’s even released.