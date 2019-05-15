Today: Spoiling for a Fight on Abortion

The conservative push to outlaw abortion has reached another milestone: On Tuesday, Alabama’s Republican-controlled Senate passed a bill that bans the procedure at all stages of pregnancy, with no exception for rape and incest victims. The punishment for doctors caught performing an abortion: up to 99 years in prison. The legal twist here is that even the bill’s supporters acknowledge it is unconstitutional and a deliberate attempt to provoke a lawsuit that could push the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider its 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision. Since President Trump secured a conservative majority on the court, a number of states in the South and Midwest have passed laws to restrict abortion access — and trigger a fight.