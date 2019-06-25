Today: The Asterisk on ‘ICE Out of the Jails’

On this date in 1971, Times readers learned the horrifying details of a methane gas explosion in a Metropolitan Water District tunnel beneath Sylmar that killed 17 workers the day before: “One thousand feet from the explosion, Paul (Dutch) Badgley, 63, a veteran of 45 years in mines, was blown from the small yellow transporter, an electric locomotive for the cars which remove slag. He staggered to his feet. It was, he said later, a blast ‘like a heavy dynamite explosion.’ From down the tunnel he could hear the screams of the men trying to escape the holocaust. He jammed his motor in gear and drove toward the trapped and dying men through darkness so thick he could see only inches.”