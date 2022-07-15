Letters to the Editor: A bold way for the surgeon general to fight abortion misinformation

To the editor: I applaud The Times Editorial Board for recognizing that the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade threatens the public’s health, and for calling on the federal government to declare a “health emergency” to give providers and pharmacists more leeway in prescribing and dispensing medication abortion.

However, this approach falls short because it does not address the information gap regarding medication abortion.

Because of misinformation and lack of information, many Americans are completely unaware that medication abortion exists, or that it can be a safe and effective method of terminating a pregnancy in the privacy of their own homes.

I believe that the current abortion access crisis demands a bold move to deal with this information gap. Specifically, I would urge the U.S. surgeon general to send a brochure to every American household explaining that abortion is healthcare, describing medication abortion and giving links to websites where it can be obtained.

Paula Tavrow, Pasadena

The writer is an adjunct professor of community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

To the editor: Since the Supreme Court made its decision on Roe vs. Wade, we have witnessed protests in front of the justices’ homes, damage to private pregnancy centers and continued demonstrations on major city streets.

Everyone understood the fragility of Roe vs. Wade nearly 50 years ago. Now, it seems the Democrats, liberal media and pro-choice groups want to blame everything on states that have placed restrictions on abortion.

However, the real blame lies with Democrats.

In 2007, when Barack Obama was running for president, he promised to sign the Freedom of Choice Act, which would have codified Roe vs. Wade. Once elected, and with Democrats in control of Congress, Obama said this wasn’t a high priority.

Democrats are now outraged, yet they are the ones who kept this issue alive for political reasons.

Janet Polak, Beverly Hills

