Letters to the Editor: An L.A. Times front page free of Donald Trump? More of this, please

To the editor: How refreshing to look at the front page of my print copy of the L.A. Times on Monday and notice not one mention of the name of a certain twice-impeached ex-president.

I wonder if he would just shrivel up and go away if the news media could make this an everyday occurrence.

Marty Zweben, Palos Verdes Estates

To the editor: In Saturday’s newspaper, there were three more color pictures of the former president, plus all the letters to the editor were about him.

We don’t need or want to see his triumphant fist pump (as in Saturday’s front-page photo). We know what he looks like, and we know he wants to be a dictator. Why are you pushing these images?

Henry Hespenheide, Hermosa Beach

To the editor: Please do not put pictures of the former president of the United States above the fold with his fist raised. The damage he has done to our country is unspeakable.

Laurie Kelson, Encino