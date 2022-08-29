Letters to the Editor: Banning gas cars is great. But EVs are still cars, and car dependency is awful

To the editor: Banning future sales of gasoline-powered automobiles is certainly a step in the right direction for the state. However, maintaining car dependency cannot be part of an equitable solution to climate change. Being forced to own and maintain an expensive machine simply to participate in society is a massive financial burden.

State and local governments need to stop wasting billions of dollars on freeways and other car-based infrastructure projects and start investing heavily in trams, trains, buses, protected bike paths and other equitable climate-friendly infrastructure.

Justin Johnson, Redondo Beach

To the editor: Once again, Sacramento has put the cart before the horse. All electric vehicles by 2035 may sound like a noble goal, but it’s impractical if not impossible.

I already get messages telling me not to use major electric appliances between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. No one wants nuclear power plants, and hydroelectric plants require water, which California is lacking.

How are we going to provide electricity for more than 30 million vehicles?

Sam Pinterpe, Huntington Beach

To the editor: Do the math.

An Uber driver recently told me that by going from an internal combustion engine to a Tesla, he’s pocketing thousands more in profit annually due to fuel and maintenance savings. He’ll be able to pay off his Tesla in two years.

A Tesla Model 3 has been shown to be able to go 500,000 miles and have its battery pack still at 80% capacity. And electric vehicles require much less maintenance.

The game is over for internal combustion, since it can’t compete economically with electric vehicles. The political effort to shut down gas-powered car sales by 2035 is meaningless. It will happen for “green” reasons — as in money, not environment.

Dana Hirsch, Fullerton

To the editor: California has taken a definite step in trying to mitigate the climate crisis.

But it is frightening to realize that further national progress on climate change action can be strangled if the enemies of climate change action, already so many in Congress, gain in the midterms. And it’s heartbreaking to see all those Americans who vote for these congressional members who would harm all our futures.

We must strongly support California in its admirable efforts on climate change action and strongly oppose those who would delay and thwart effective national action.

Jack Holtzman and Irwin Rubenstein, San Diego

To the editor: A few years ago, our family took our annual Mother’s Day trip to Palm Springs from Ojai. My husband had to join us a couple of days later because of his job. I drove the Toyota Prius, and he drove our electric Chevy Bolt.

He had no problems getting to Palm Springs, but there was no place to charge at our hotel. We found a place to charge the night before we left. When it was time to leave, the car seemed to have plenty of charge to get my husband home.

Unfortunately, between the climb up to get out of Palm Springs and the winds, he had to charge twice to get home. What took me three hours in my Prius took him at least five in his Bolt.

I would like to buy an EV, but at this time, I feel as if we must have a gas car as well.

Christine Apostolina Beirne, Ojai