Letters to the Editor: Microloans can prevent homelessness. Government leaders, are you listening?

To the editor: I would like to advocate for the federalization of no-interest microloan programs such as the Short-Term Eviction Prevention Fund, should it prove to be successful in the long term at decreasing homelessness.

I am a second-year medical student at UC Irvine who has the opportunity to care for patients who are uninsured or have financial insecurity. These circumstances often lead them to delay medical treatment or develop diet-related conditions, amid many other health concerns.

Housing insecurity can have large, indirect effects on a person’s health and well-being. If this philanthropic effort continues to show promise in decreasing homelessness, I urge government officials to upscale this initiative such that it can be delivered to all people who might desperately need help.

Timothy Hsu, Irvine

To the editor: Congratulations to philanthropist Adam Miller for creating a fund through his 1P Foundation to help prevent homelessness in Los Angeles. Given the crisis in the city, we need many solutions to help all those on the verge of homelessness.

The Jewish Free Loan Assn., a nonprofit, nonsectarian agency open to anyone regardless of religion, race or sex, has been offering interest-free, no-fee loans since 1904, and one of our core programs is housing.

The loans are available to residents of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The interest-free loan can be used for first and last month’s rent, three-day eviction notices, rental assistance, Section 8 housing security deposits, basic furniture and more.

To learn more or to apply, visit jfla.org.

Rachel Grose, Los Angeles

The writer is executive director of the Jewish Free Loan Assn.