Letters to the Editor: Leave Trump’s fate to voters. Don’t disqualify him from the ballot

Rioters storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Under the 14th Amendment, Trump could be disqualified from running for inciting an insurrection.

To the editor: We the people, not we the lawyers, need to defeat former President Trump. (“This issue could knock Trump off ballots nationwide. Get ready for it to dominate primary season,” Aug. 18)

Interpreting the Constitution and leaving the decision to keep a candidate off the ballot to state officials does not promote democracy. It will further divide voters and give those who don’t trust elections reason to believe that the system is “rigged.”

We need to trust that the majority of our citizens are engaged, informed voters with a shared understanding of reality. Our time and energy are better spent activating voters and registering new ones, not blocking candidates from running for office.

Instead, we should use the legal system to remove elected officials from office when they take part in stopping the peaceful transfer of power or break other laws. Let’s focus on allowing voters the freedom to choose their candidate without legal interference and fix the flaws in our voting system for future elections.

Fiona Carroll, Mission Viejo

To the editor: Trump was impeached for inciting an insurrection and has been indicted for his work to overturn the 2020 election.

What other proof is needed for states to exclude Trump from the ballot, per Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution? I don’t get it. Where do I sign the petition?

Robert Impellizzeri, Moorpark

To the editor: Four members each of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been convicted of seditious conspiracy. Testimony and videotape evidence of the insurrection prove that the former president had a leading role in what the world saw as a forceful and violent attempt to overthrow the U.S. government and keep him in power.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment is a viable reason to bar Trump from public office, but the states have the final say on whether he makes their ballots.

Why has Trump not been charged with seditious conspiracy? A conviction would put him in prison for 20 years perhaps. When he is 97, he can run for president again.

Craig Simmons, Northridge