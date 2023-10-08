Letters to the Editor: Hydroelectric dams produce clean energy day and night. We need more of them

Hells Canyon Dam is seen on the Snake River on the Oregon-Idaho border in April.

To the editor: Though there are some ecological downsides to hydroelectric power, there are two big upsides. (“Is hydropower good or bad for the environment? We went to Idaho to find out,” Sept. 28, and “One of America’s reddest states wants 100% green energy — if dams count as green,” Sept. 26)

First, hydroelectric power generation is clean. It does not have the pollution associated with hydrocarbon-burning power generation.

Second, dam-generated power can be managed to generate more electricity at night when other nonpolluting sources such as solar are not available. This helps to provide balanced electrical generation to meet demand.

We need more hydroelectric power capacity, not less.

Philip Hiestand, Irvine

To the editor: “There are no perfect climate change solutions” — true, but there are some that are better than others.

Building huge solar farms to power the massive grid is the “solution” trotted out by the utilities. Yet one can generate energy to sufficiently supply one’s energy needs (excluding “wants”) on the roof over one’s head. But rooftop solar is a direct threat to the business model of utilities, which is to build infrastructure.

I agree that it costs more per kilowatt to put up rooftop solar. But does it? Not if we include the environmental damage caused by dams, huge solar farms and a massive grid.

Saving humans is going to be terribly inconvenient to humans.

Gregg Ferry, Carlsbad

To the editor: Kudos to reporter Sammy Roth for his insightful pieces on the challenges, opportunities and dilemmas we face on energy and the environment.

Rarely do we see such balanced and nuanced reporting, skillfully rendered, like an artist with words. His comprehensive articles examine the many sides of complex issues where simple solutions are simply not available, and where human beings will feel the effects of decisions made by others, one way or another, for good or ill, and sometimes both.

I typically write letters (mostly unpublished) excoriating a former president and his enablers. It is such a pleasure instead to acknowledge this outstanding journalist.

Claude Goldenberg, Seal Beach