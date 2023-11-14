Letters to the Editor: What sober people in recovery probably aren’t saying about Matthew Perry

To the editor: Sean Daniels’ perspective in his piece on the impending Matthew Perry toxicology results is important, as he has firsthand experience with addiction, recovery and relapse. I do not, however, sense that anyone would suggest that Perry’s legacy depends on whether or not he suffered a relapse before he died.

What I recall most vividly from my research many years ago writing my master’s thesis on alcoholism relapse and recovery is that every single person I interviewed just said they were happy to wake up and be able to try for another sober day.

I think those who knew Perry are in a state of grief and are not worried that he may have relapsed or that have had to go back to “square one,” as Daniels states. When you have firsthand knowledge of people who have overdosed and died, all you wish for those who relapse is to survive and make another attempt at sobriety.

Daniels writes that “even in the recovery world ... the most valued story is that of a person seen as fully recovered.” I believe that the most valued story is of someone who is still alive and will keep trying for another attempt at sobriety. I see no shame in that.

Michele Adashek, Los Angeles

To the editor: Addiction is an illness, and Perry struggled with this illness. The problem is that treatment for this illness is so very difficult.

To truly treat and recover from addiction, one must stop using or drinking, period. Yes, one can detox medically, but that’s just the first step. After detox, how do you stay sober?

Twelve-step groups say one day at a time. But some people can only go one hour.

The point is, Perry struggled, relapsed then succeeded, and struggled, relapsed then succeeded — you get the picture. The only path forward for this illness is one day at a time.

As Daniels writes, it does not matter what the results of Perry’s toxicology report are. He struggled and helped change the conversation for the better. That’s a legacy in which his family can take comfort.

Karen Reis, Calabasas