Letters to the Editor: If the Dodgers have enough money for Ohtani, they should spend more on fan safety

Shohei Ohtani, the two-time American League most valuable player, is introduced at a Dodger Stadium news conference after signing a 10-year, $700-million contract with the Dodgers.

To the editor: Reporter Jack Harris states that the addition of Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers roster “easily could net the club $50 million annually in additional marketing and advertising revenues.” (“$1 billion boon? How Shohei Ohtani’s contract could make Dodgers MLB financial kings,” Dec. 19)

If so, there should be a corresponding list of priorities for spending that expected largesse. I would suggest that atop that list would be making Dodger Stadium a safe environment both within the confines of the stadium and in the surrounding parking lots. It is a dangerous place to see a game.

Second on the list would be fixing the experience of actually getting into the stadium, and hiring parking attendants who are capable of more than just pointing.

Third on the list should be hiring teams to keep the bathrooms clean and stocked throughout the entirety of a game. The restrooms are, in general, pits of stench and filth.

It’s great to watch the Dodgers play, but not at the expense of your health or possibly (and quite literally) your life.

Bill Waxman, Simi Valley

To the editor: The compensation for talented athletes has become insane. This country seems to have lost its values.

Government is fractured, people are homeless, our health system needs an infusion of resources, and we give athletes more money than God. Charitable organizations desperately need funding, and professional and college leagues have become robber barons.

“Let them eat cake” led to a bloody revolution. If we don’t regain our senses, we shouldn’t be surprised to see a bad outcome.

If democracy is the will of the public, be careful what you wish for.

Arthur Kraus, Venice

To the editor: Let us not forget that the owners of the Dodgers — two of whom have personal net worth of more than $5 billion, and who have just committed $700 million to Ohtani — are the same people who felt compelled during the COVID-19 pandemic to issue layoffs across the organization due to “widespread economic devastation caused by the coronavirus.” That’s a quote from a team press release.

Is the Dodger “family” of employees not an important long-term investment as well?

Dave Gershenson, Van Nuys

To the editor: The Dodgers should now be favorites to win their division for the foreseeable future. Their streak of entering the playoffs will continue.

But once they’re in the playoffs, it’s a crap shoot. Every team has three- and four-game losing streaks. It is just a matter of when.

Even great batters can go without a hit in 10 or even 20 at-bats. It’s just a matter of when.

Every pitcher has a bad game now and then. It is just a matter of when.

Roy Fassel, Los Angeles