Letters to the Editor: Another danger for cyclists — illegally tinted car windows

To the editor: In addition to the problem of car doors opening into bicyclists, illegally darkened front windows also present problems for cyclists. These windows prevent both bicyclists and pedestrians from making eye contact with drivers, which is paramount for bicyclists’ and pedestrians’ assurance that drivers see them.

Recently at a four-way stop, I proceeded on my bicycle when it was my turn to do so. However, a driver in a pickup truck with darkened windows began proceeding through the intersection. I immediately braked, and the fast stop on an incline threw me to the pavement. One of my ribs was broken — the driver will never know the harm caused.

I cannot understand why the law regarding darkened windows, which is absolutely necessary for everyone’s safety, isn’t enforced.

Corrine Van Dyk, Laguna Niguel

To the editor: I too was knocked to the pavement by a driver opening a car door many years ago. After that moment, I made sure to check the driver-side mirror to see, by reflection, whether a seated driver within the car posed a danger to me as I approached.

Over the years I have pondered solutions to the all-too-common occurrence of “dooring.” But now with modern technology, it seems reasonable that these crashes could be substantially reduced relatively easily.

This would require that all new cars be fitted with a switch triggered by the weight of a driver. When a driver is seated in the car, and when the engine is turned off (the most likely time a driver would open the door), the left-rear turn signal would flash continually.

Ed Grubbs, Spring Valley, Calif.

To the editor: I too was doored by a motorist, causing my shoulder to need replacement.

I was told that the Dutch urge drivers to use their right hand to open the door. This allows the driver to look at the side mirror as well as to engage one’s peripheral vision.

Easy and safer.

Steve Peters, Van Nuys