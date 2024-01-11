Letters to the Editor: If Trump is immune from the law, then the U.S. is a dictatorship

A courtroom artist sketch depicts former President Trump and his attorney, standing, during a hearing before the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington on Jan. 9.

To the editor: A Times article asks, “Is Trump immune from the law?” No, he’s not, because if former President Trump were above the law, then he’d be king.

The founders set up our country to prevent kings from ever ruling. They’d seen enough of monarchy both in their erudite studies of history and up close and personal with George III of Great Britain.

They risked their lives to defeat authoritarianism in their time and forever, providing that their descendants could show the same kind of backbone. They set up checks and balances in government so no one would have too much power.

They put their egos and their wallets aside for the greater good of the country. It’s called values.

So no, presidents are not immune from the law — hell no!

Norm Simon, Encinitas

To the editor: The greatest fear of granting Trump, or any president, blanket immunity for illegal actions while in office is that individuals will no longer have to account for or justify their actions.

The Jan. 6 riot could be just the tip of the iceberg if Trump or another autocrat becomes president.

Barbara Goodman, Rancho Mirage

To the editor: Your editorial on the former president’s immunity defense concludes with, “Trump’s attempt to have the courts grant him immunity from criminal liability poses a threat to democracy.”

I could not agree more.

But an unsettling paradox is that the very democracy we seek to protect may reelect Trump to the presidency whether or not he is criminally liable.

William Goldman, Los Angeles

To the editor: A president with complete immunity is called a dictator. Think about that.

We must protect our democracy.

Victoria Bodwell, Los Angeles