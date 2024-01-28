Letters to the Editor: A border security deal is dead because the GOP puts Trump over country

Migrants navigate around wire along the banks of the Rio Grande after crossing from Mexico into the U.S. in Eagle Pass, Texas, last August.

To the editor: It’s the duty of Congress to help solve the country’s problems. So it is sad to read that some congressional Republicans are now opposing the deal that has been hammered out by honest members simply because Donald Trump wants to campaign for the presidency using the border crisis as an issue.

Is this where our beloved country is now at? Must the country suffer because of one selfish person’s ambition to become president?

When will Republicans in Congress wake up to the reality that the country is being destroyed by one megalomaniac, and they can actually do something about it?

Charles Blankson, Menifee

To the editor: I approached David Lauter’s recent article on immigration with great anticipation. This is an issue that divides us, and Lauter presents lots of compelling arguments to support the notion that we need more immigration.

What he sidesteps is the real question and the proverbial elephant in the room: How many undocumented immigrants does the U.S. need?

I think the answer is zero. Yes indeed, we need immigrants to bolster our workforce and contribute to the richness of our communities, but there are policies and procedures for how to legally enter and remain in our country.

Personally, I don’t know anyone who is opposed to legal immigration, but leaving the borders to our great nation this porous is not going to make us stronger.

Diane Graham, Santa Barbara