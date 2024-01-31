Letters to the Editor: Anonymous jurors show how Trump has made life more dangerous

A sketch shows Donald Trump leaving the courtroom during closing arguments in New York on Friday.

To the editor: There are so many incidents that show how dangerous former President Trump has made the world. But they can all be encapsulated in one situation that took place recently — a situation we would not have believed 10 years ago. (“Trump must pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says,” Jan. 26)

It occurred when the U.S. district court judge in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case first assembled the jurors. The judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, warned the jurors against letting anyone know their real names, including the other jurors.

The reason: to protect them from harassment or even worse.

Trump has certainly changed the world.

Ted Bacino, Palm Springs

To the editor: How do the media help normalize awful behavior? One example is The Times’ Jan. 27 print edition headline, “Jury orders Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer.”

That E. Jean Carroll is a writer is immaterial. A jury previously determined that Trump sexually assaulted her, and so it must now be considered a fact — a fact the media should not shy away from so as to not offend Trump or his followers.

A more truthful headline would have been, “Jury orders Trump to pay $83.3 million to his sexual assault victim.”

Victor Fresco, Santa Monica